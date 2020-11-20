The Gruesome Record of Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign in San Diego, Calif. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The revelation that California governor Gavin Newsom attended a crowded dinner party at an expensive restaurant in his state just as its coronavirus cases started to surge and he began to lock down its economy more aggressively is one of the most egregious examples of late of the kind of cynicism-inducing behavior that undermines trust in our leaders and institutions.

It’s also a perfect example of how Newsom personifies a kind of aristocratic liberalism that distinguishes itself from other varieties by seeming to cater to the tastes, preferences, and interests of the new upper class. National Review contributor Joel Kotkin explains why in City Journal:

The whole thing is worth reading. Kotkin suggests that Newsom’s record is starting to catch up with him, as his inability to work for anything like a common good that benefits all Californians is becoming increasingly evident. Let’s hope so. Otherwise, a man Kotkin identifies as looking like a president out of central casting might try to foist his uniquely defective brand of aristocratic liberalism on America as a whole.