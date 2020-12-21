The Corner

Sports

The Hilarity of the NFC East

By

An amusing sidelight to the NFL season has been the sheer awfulness of the NFC East. A couple of the last place teams in other NFC divisions would be in the hunt for division champ in the East. As it is, if Washington wins this weekend and the Giants lose, the Football Team (such a compelling team name) will move to 7–8, clinch the division, and be able to rest its starters, yes, rest its starters in the final week:

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner