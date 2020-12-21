The Hilarity of the NFC East

An amusing sidelight to the NFL season has been the sheer awfulness of the NFC East. A couple of the last place teams in other NFC divisions would be in the hunt for division champ in the East. As it is, if Washington wins this weekend and the Giants lose, the Football Team (such a compelling team name) will move to 7–8, clinch the division, and be able to rest its starters, yes, rest its starters in the final week:

Washington could rest their starters in Week 17 if they handle their business next week. If Washington beats the Panthers and the Giants lose to the Ravens, Ron Rivera's guys clinch the NFC East at 7-8 with a week to spare. They could then sit everybody like the 14-2 teams do. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 21, 2020