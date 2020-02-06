The Corner

Elections

The Hollow Frontrunner

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden takes selfies with supporters at a “Get out the Vote” event in Sterling, Va., November 3, 2019. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

On paper, Joe Biden is surviving. He’s still leading the national polls, albeit by a smaller margin. His cash on hand isn’t great, but he’s not running on fumes. He still appears to have South Carolina as a firewall. His national organization appears flawed and not well organized, but at least he has a national organization.

Off paper, Biden needs a good night in New Hampshire next week or he’s toast. You can have a bad night in Iowa or New Hampshire, but not both, and two disappointing losses would probably set off a domino effect. A South Carolina win won’t matter as much if Biden has flopped in the preceding three states and looks shaky in the following Super Tuesday states.

Three things are happening to Biden simultaneously.

First, poll respondents who had him as their “default setting,” or weren’t playing too much close attention for much of 2019 are now paying close attention. In some states, respondents are seeing Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg ads everywhere and when a pollster calls, that’s the name that pops into their mind.

Comments

Second, it’s one thing for a Democrat to shrug off Biden’s weaknesses as a candidate — the gaffes, the meandering speaking, the sense that he’s well past his prime — in the summer before the primary. It’s another thing to ignore them when those Democrats have to actually bet the presidency on Biden beating Trump in a slugfest general election. The primary is real now, and it’s tougher to for Democratic primary voters to pretend those flaws don’t matter. It wasn’t rust; this is just the way Biden is on the stump now.

Third, the primary is no longer Biden vs. “the crowd” of 20 candidates. It’s Biden vs. Bernie Sanders vs. Elizabeth Warren vs. Pete Buttigieg vs. Mike Bloomberg. Nobody seems like a unifying figure such as Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, and Biden suddenly doesn’t seem like a head-and-shoulders better or safer choice than the other options . . .

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
Culture

The Super Bowl Halftime Farce

By
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
Culture

The Super Bowl Halftime Farce

By
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Democrats’ Clown Car

By
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Democrats’ Clown Car

By
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More