The Corner

Politics & Policy

The Ideas behind U.S. Foreign Policy

By

Michael Brendan Dougherty makes a good case against me on one point: I overstated things when I wrote that George W. Bush’s second inaugural address, with its emphasis on America’s interest in the spread of market democracy, was an “after-the-fact rationalization” of having gone into Iraq.

Comments

Many arguments for invasion and regime change were made in advance, and some of those arguments involved the benefits of spreading free institutions. But typically these arguments were put forward as important side-benefits to a course of action mainly justified by weapons of mass destruction, the Iraqi regime’s aggression, and so forth. An invasion would have had much less support — from the public, from congressmen, from Bush administration officials — if spreading democracy had been the sole or leading rationale. The weapons of mass destruction were the decisive reason, as almost everyone at the time understood. The democratizing argument became more important after the WMD case evaporated. That’s what I was getting at but oversimplified in that sentence of my post.

To return to the larger point of that post: I continue to think it is a bigger mistake to talk about our intervention in Afghanistan as though George H. W. Bush’s musings about a “new world order” had a huge effect on U.S. policy and September 11 never happened.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Film & TV

A Film for All Christians

By
‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts,” wrote George Eliot in Middlemarch, “and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” The passage provides the title ... Read More
Film & TV

A Film for All Christians

By
‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts,” wrote George Eliot in Middlemarch, “and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” The passage provides the title ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More