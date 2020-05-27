The Corner

Culture

The Idiotic Attack on Kevin Hassett 

By

Kevin Hassett the other day referred to our "human capital stock" being eager to get back to work. This kicked up an idiotic controversy, with Hassett getting denounced for his heartless use of a supposedly racially charged phrase. Making the point as ridiculously as possible, as usual, was AOC:

 

But, of course, economists — and others — routinely refer to human capital, as our friend Michael Strain notes here:

Gary Becker won a Nobel Prize for his work on human capital:

Comments

The rule in much of our public life now is shoot first, aim never.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

