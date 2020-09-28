The Indispensable Ed Whelan

As the debate over Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court continues, I can’t think of any commentator more informative than Ethics and Public Policy Center president Ed Whelan, who posts at NRO’s Bench Memos and tweets as @EdWhelanEPPC. In the last few days, he has corrected mistaken criticisms of Judge Barrett from the Washington Monthly, Politico, and NPR.

Some of Barrett’s opponents have sought to discredit Whelan because of a serious error in judgment he made while defending his friend, Brett Kavanaugh, from what he firmly (and justifiably) believed to be a false charge. Unlike many, many others who said things they shouldn’t have during that debate, Whelan admitted it and apologized. Dwelling on that incident is no substitute for engaging with the evidence and arguments he raises — although it is, admittedly, much easier.