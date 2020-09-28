The Corner

Politics & Policy

The Indispensable Ed Whelan

By

As the debate over Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court continues, I can’t think of any commentator more informative than Ethics and Public Policy Center president Ed Whelan, who posts at NRO’s Bench Memos and tweets as @EdWhelanEPPC. In the last few days, he has corrected mistaken criticisms of Judge Barrett from the Washington Monthly, Politico, and NPR.

Comments

Some of Barrett’s opponents have sought to discredit Whelan because of a serious error in judgment he made while defending his friend, Brett Kavanaugh, from what he firmly (and justifiably) believed to be a false charge. Unlike many, many others who said things they shouldn’t have during that debate, Whelan admitted it and apologized. Dwelling on that incident is no substitute for engaging with the evidence and arguments he raises — although it is, admittedly, much easier.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Elections

‘Sorry, Charlie’

By
If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it. The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is ... Read More
Elections

‘Sorry, Charlie’

By
If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it. The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
Religion

Where Is the McCarrick report?

By
Why are we still waiting for the McCarrick report? Two years ago, after long overdue revelations that former Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick, was a notorious sex-pest and perhaps a criminal pederast, he was stripped of his title as a cardinal of the Church. But the fact that someone ... Read More
Religion

Where Is the McCarrick report?

By
Why are we still waiting for the McCarrick report? Two years ago, after long overdue revelations that former Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick, was a notorious sex-pest and perhaps a criminal pederast, he was stripped of his title as a cardinal of the Church. But the fact that someone ... Read More