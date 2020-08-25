The Corner

Economy & Business

The Inflation Scare

By

Nearly every day, I come across an article saying that high inflation is on the way as a result of loose monetary policy. Here’s today’s installment.

Maybe these worries are right. Some counter-indicators:

The Fed has been below its 2 percent PCE inflation target for almost the entirety of the last dozen years.

Market measures of five-year and ten-year inflation expectations imply continued missing of the target on the downside and are lower than they were at the start of the year.

Commodity prices are down since the start of the year.

Fed-futures markets are projecting low rates through early 2022.

The trade-weighted dollar is roughly where it was at the start of the year.

All of this is more consistent with inflation staying below the target than with its exceeding it, let alone reaching troubling levels.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
