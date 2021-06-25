‘The Infrastructure Parlor Game’

The Corner

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Michael discuss the dying infrastructure bill, Biden’s shifting crime stance, and Pence’s recent comments about the 2020 election. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

