The Instant Hunt for Conveniently Demonized Motives

Every time there’s frightening violence that makes national news, there is this unseemly rush to shoehorn the event into a preexisting narrative of why evil people do evil things. And it usually doesn’t take long for the national discussion to get dragged into whether the motive was X or the motive was Y, when the motive is relatively unimportant. If you set off a bomb or go on a shooting rampage, the victims are equally dead, hurt or traumatized, no matter what the perpetrator’s motive was, and the act is equally illegal and immoral, no matter the motive.

