The Insufferable Wokeness of Ben & Jerry’s

The makers of overpriced ice cream, Ben & Jerry’s U.K., have decided once again to lecture the British public on their political virtue. The multimillion-dollar company’s official Twitter account took aim at the British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, in response to her promise to deter migrants from making the illegal and perilous boat journey across the English Channel.

“Hey @PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture,” the company tweeted. As well as: “PEOPLE CANNOT BE ILLEGAL.”

But the Home Office was having none of it. One source told BBC correspondent Chris Mason:

Priti [Patel] is working day and night to bring an end to these small boat crossings, which are facilitated by international criminal gangs and are of serious concern. If that means upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food then so be it.