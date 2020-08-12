The Corner

PC Culture

The Insufferable Wokeness of Ben & Jerry’s

By

The makers of overpriced ice cream, Ben & Jerry’s U.K., have decided once again to lecture the British public on their political virtue. The multimillion-dollar company’s official Twitter account took aim at the British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, in response to her promise to deter migrants from making the illegal and perilous boat journey across the English Channel.

“Hey @PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture,” the company tweeted. As well as: “PEOPLE CANNOT BE ILLEGAL.”

But the Home Office was having none of it. One source told BBC correspondent Chris Mason:

Priti [Patel] is working day and night to bring an end to these small boat crossings, which are facilitated by international criminal gangs and are of serious concern. If that means upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food then so be it.

Elections

Kamala Harris Is No Moderate

By
Kamala Harris, they assure us, is a "moderate." A moderate what? Moderate compared to whom? Senator Harris is a moderate autocrat. During the Democratic primary debates, she vowed to ban so-called assault weapons by executive order. When Joe Biden pointed out that the president has no such power and is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Biden Apex

By
For Joe Biden, life is looking pretty sweet right now. After stumbling badly in the first three Democratic-primary contests, he mounted arguably the fastest and most surprising comeback in U.S. political history. He's ahead in both national and swing-state polling against Trump. Most of the media are offering ... Read More
