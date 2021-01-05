The Jailbreak

I wrote the other day how Hawley could end up isolated or he could prompt other 2024 Republicans to join him in objecting to Biden electors. We now know it was the latter. Ted Cruz organized other senators who have to worry about a primary challenge in 2022 or who want to maintain a Trumpy brand to join him in objecting. This, in turn, has increased the pressure on Mike Pence, and with Trump now directly lobbying him, it’s pretty hard to see how he doesn’t recuse himself tomorrow and let Grassley preside.

UPDATE

Although indications are that Pence is indeed going to still preside, which in the circumstances would be a notable act of courage: