The Corner

World

The Labour Party’s Trans Problem

By
Flag at a protest against Trump administration transgender policies in New York City, 2018. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The British Labour party, having suffered a humiliating defeat in December’s general election, does not appear to have learned its lesson. The party’s outgoing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, turned the party into a hotbed of radical leftism that did not reflect the values of ordinary voters. But while other Labour MPs spoke out about the importance of recovering the mainstream, its current leadership contest seems to indicate a lack of reform on one important issue: biological sex, and whether the laws defining it ought to be altered.

Comments

An activist campaign group, the Labour Campaign for Trans Right (LCTR), came up with a pledge which outlines 12 policy points, including the expulsion of all “transphobic” party members and a denunciation of “hate” groups (which, in actual fact, are groups that protect sex-based protections for women, children, and gays). Despite its blatantly authoritarian nature, all the leadership hopefuls, except for Sir Keir Starmer, have signed this pledge.” One would-be leader, Lisa Nandy, told the BBC that “it’s a very tough pledge but it’s important that we are tough.” Nandy later told an audience of Labour supporters that a convicted child rapist should be allowed to legally identify as a woman and be placed in a women’s prison since “trans women are women.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Is Right about Trump’s Tweets

By
Attorney General Bill Barr rightly and understandably rebuked government by presidential tweet in a notable ABC News interview on Thursday. The attorney general said that President Trump was making his job “impossible” by constantly commenting on an ongoing criminal case, and one involving Trump’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Is Right about Trump’s Tweets

By
Attorney General Bill Barr rightly and understandably rebuked government by presidential tweet in a notable ABC News interview on Thursday. The attorney general said that President Trump was making his job “impossible” by constantly commenting on an ongoing criminal case, and one involving Trump’s ... Read More
NR Webathon

This Is Not a Drill

By
We may be months away from the most radical major-party nominee in American history. Bernie Sanders doesn’t belong on the Burlington City Council, let alone on the cusp of the American presidency, but that’s where the Democratic nomination would bring him. NR has jousted with socialists over the years ... Read More
NR Webathon

This Is Not a Drill

By
We may be months away from the most radical major-party nominee in American history. Bernie Sanders doesn’t belong on the Burlington City Council, let alone on the cusp of the American presidency, but that’s where the Democratic nomination would bring him. NR has jousted with socialists over the years ... Read More
U.S.

Two Years Later, Don’t Misplace Blame for Parkland

By
Two years ago, 17 people died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. In the intervening years, both those who survived it and those who observed it from afar have tried to figure out how something so terrible could have happened. That is understandable. Unfortunately, the ... Read More
U.S.

Two Years Later, Don’t Misplace Blame for Parkland

By
Two years ago, 17 people died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. In the intervening years, both those who survived it and those who observed it from afar have tried to figure out how something so terrible could have happened. That is understandable. Unfortunately, the ... Read More