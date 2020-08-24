The Latest on the ISIS ‘Beatles’

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been closely following the case of the two British-born ISIS terrorists, currently held by U.S. forces in Iraq on suspicion of the murder of 27 Western hostages (including Americans James Foley, Kayla Mueller, Peter Kassig, and Steven Sotloff). The Times of London has the latest:

The [U.K.] government has urged the Supreme Court to allow it to hand evidence to the United States concerning two British jihadists accused of being part of the Islamic State “Beatles” murder cell.

The British authorities are bound by an earlier ruling which means they cannot hand over witness statements and intelligence related to Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, despite the Trump administration’s assurance that it would not seek the death penalty.