The Corner

National Security & Defense

The Latest on the ISIS ‘Beatles’

By

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been closely following the case of the two British-born ISIS terrorists, currently held by U.S. forces in Iraq on suspicion of the murder of 27 Western hostages (including Americans James Foley, Kayla Mueller, Peter Kassig, and Steven Sotloff). The Times of London has the latest:

The [U.K.] government has urged the Supreme Court to allow it to hand evidence to the United States concerning two British jihadists accused of being part of the Islamic State “Beatles” murder cell.

Comments

The British authorities are bound by an earlier ruling which means they cannot hand over witness statements and intelligence related to Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, despite the Trump administration’s assurance that it would not seek the death penalty.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Health Care

The Canadian Health-Care Scare

By
Medicare for All may not be a part of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's agenda. But the rest of the party is smitten with the idea of a federal takeover of our health-insurance system. Senator Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Biden's running mate, co-sponsored Senator Bernie Sanders's (D., Vt.) Medicare ... Read More
Health Care

The Canadian Health-Care Scare

By
Medicare for All may not be a part of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's agenda. But the rest of the party is smitten with the idea of a federal takeover of our health-insurance system. Senator Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Biden's running mate, co-sponsored Senator Bernie Sanders's (D., Vt.) Medicare ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Virus Is Spreading

By
Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist who has promoted religious bigotry, won a House primary election in Florida on Tuesday with 42.5 percent of the vote. Loomer has “zero chance” of winning in November in an overwhelmingly Democratic district that includes West Palm Beach, but her primary victory is still a ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Virus Is Spreading

By
Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist who has promoted religious bigotry, won a House primary election in Florida on Tuesday with 42.5 percent of the vote. Loomer has “zero chance” of winning in November in an overwhelmingly Democratic district that includes West Palm Beach, but her primary victory is still a ... Read More