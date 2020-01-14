The Latest ‘Progressive’ Excuse for Evading Debate

The Corner

Lefties don’t like having their ideas scrutinized and have lots of excuses for refusing to debate them. Marx, for example, told his followers to disregard anyone who was part of the bourgeoisie and therefore must be biased against his ideas.

A new dodge being used by leftist scholars is that they don’t want to name their opponents lest they benefit from more “clicks.” In this new AIER piece, Phil Magness calls this the Voldemort Principle and gives some illustrations.

Leftists used to relish debate, but now that so many of their notions have been mauled in intellectual battles, they often prefer to avoid it.

By the way, AIER has over the last couple of years become a truly outstanding site, with a lot of excellent content every day. Try it — you’ll like it.

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

NR PLUS White House

What Was It For?

By
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
Elections

Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds

By
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

‘Never Trump’ Revisited

By
One of the most irritating things about being a professional pundit is having random strangers hold you accountable for every column, tweet, and post you’ve ever written. Needless to say, I’ve accumulated plenty of bad takes over the past 20 years. An industrious critic with lots of time on his hands could, ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More
