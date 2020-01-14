The Latest ‘Progressive’ Excuse for Evading Debate

Lefties don’t like having their ideas scrutinized and have lots of excuses for refusing to debate them. Marx, for example, told his followers to disregard anyone who was part of the bourgeoisie and therefore must be biased against his ideas.

A new dodge being used by leftist scholars is that they don’t want to name their opponents lest they benefit from more “clicks.” In this new AIER piece, Phil Magness calls this the Voldemort Principle and gives some illustrations.

Leftists used to relish debate, but now that so many of their notions have been mauled in intellectual battles, they often prefer to avoid it.

By the way, AIER has over the last couple of years become a truly outstanding site, with a lot of excellent content every day. Try it — you’ll like it.