The Left and Electability

The argument of this Slate op-ed runs as follows: Some people say that some of the Democrats are too liberal and out-of-touch with heartland values to be elected president; but some people said that about Barack Obama during the 2008 race, and he won; therefore Democrats shouldn’t worry about being too liberal and insufficiently appealing to the Rust Belt. It is a good argument, if a left-wing Democratic nominee can arrange for the incumbent Republican to have an approval rating around 30 percent and an economy in meltdown by next November.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru