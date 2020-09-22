‘The Left Wants Regime Change’

From my column on the homepage today:

Constitutional revolution is going mainstream.

After delivering lectures about political norms for the entirety of the Trump era — often with good cause — much of the Left is now threatening to kneecap an important institution of American government on a partisan vote in an act of ideological vengeance.

If the Republican Senate confirms a Trump appointee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat right before or after the election, progressives say Democrats, if they sweep in November, should retaliate by packing the Supreme Court.

This would do vastly more damage to the governing structure of the country than anything Donald Trump has said or done, but respectable center-left outlets like The New Yorker and Vox have run pieces advocating it and Democratic leaders are making fraught “all options on the table” statements.