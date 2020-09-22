The Corner

‘The Left Wants Regime Change’

From my column on the homepage today:

Constitutional revolution is going mainstream.

After delivering lectures about political norms for the entirety of the Trump era — often with good cause — much of the Left is now threatening to kneecap an important institution of American government on a partisan vote in an act of ideological vengeance.

If the Republican Senate confirms a Trump appointee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat right before or after the election, progressives say Democrats, if they sweep in November, should retaliate by packing the Supreme Court.

This would do vastly more damage to the governing structure of the country than anything Donald Trump has said or done, but respectable center-left outlets like The New Yorker and Vox have run pieces advocating it and Democratic leaders are making fraught “all options on the table” statements.

Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More
Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
