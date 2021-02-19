The Liberal Expectations Gap

I keep reading that the Biden Democrats have the public behind them and are going to leave a big mark on public policy. But I also keep seeing signs that they’re not even going to be able to raise the minimum wage. I don’t think Biden can deliver on anything close to what the Left wants, which suggests there’s going to be a lot of intra-party squabbling among Democrats in a few months.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru