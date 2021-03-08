The Lockdown of Childhood

Alec MacGillis is a really fine journalist. He’s written a brilliant article for Pro Publica examining the year teens lived on either side of the Texas–New Mexico border. New Mexico followed strict lockdown policies in schools. West Texas kept most of its schools open, and, for the most part, kept its football season, too. It’s hard to read this and think that we’ve done right by children in the pandemic.

Michael Brendan Dougherty is a senior writer at National Review Online . @michaelbd