For Democrats, the Logic Favors Impeachment 

I’ve blown a little hot and cold on the odds of impeachment, but have thought most of the time that the Democrats are more likely to do it than not. Now, even though I assume Pelosi is still sincerely against it for understandable political reasons, it’s going to be harder to resist. James Burnham said, He who says A, must say B. More and more Democrats are saying A (Trump committed impeachable offenses), which inexorably moves them closer to B (impeachment). If you didn’t know any better, for instance, you’d think Jerry Nadler on Wednesday was explaining why Trump must be impeached rather than why Democrats are holding off. Every time he talks in those terms (and he does it a lot), he wears the defenses down just a little bit more.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. @richlowry