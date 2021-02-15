I have written an essay for Law & Liberty on Scotland’s new blasphemy law and why politicians everywhere ought to resist its logic.
The Corner
The Logic of Criminalizing ‘Hate’
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’
The former congresswoman expressed concern about how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats.
Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.
Ultra-Woke Illinois Mandates Are Top Threat to U.S. Education
A radical new rule would politicize the classroom and very likely trample the free-speech and religious-liberty rights of teachers.
Joe Biden’s First Mistake
Biden doesn’t have to make governing hard for himself. But he probably will, if his term’s inauspicious start is anything to go on.
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
The Latest
Chemical Abortion Is the New Challenge for Pro-Lifers
Democrats want to remove safety requirements on chemical abortion, posing a significant risk to pregnant women.
Cuomo Accuses NY Lawmakers of 'Extortion' Over Calls to Investigate Nursing Home Deaths
Gov. Cuomo blasted state lawmakers who have threatened to rescind his emergency powers and investigate his administration’s coverup of nursing home data.
The Times Corrects the Record on Officer Sicknick’s Death, Sort Of
Though the question remains unanswered: What really happened to him?
NBC Accused of Hyping Cases of People Who Contracted COVID-19 Despite Vaccinations
Rather than focusing on declining cases in Oregon, NBC highlighted four people who tested positive despite receiving the vaccine.
House Republicans Question Pelosi's Security Decisions Leading Up To Capitol Riots
Republicans sent Pelosi a letter asking why the former Capitol police chief had his January 4 request for National Guard assistance rejected.
New York Democrats Call for Investigation into Cuomo over Nursing Home Scandal
Last week, reports broke that a top Cuomo aide admitted that the administration covered up the true data on COVID nursing home deaths.