The Many Faces of Joe Biden’s First Press Conference

There is much to criticize in the substance of Joe Biden’s first press conference as president, including his egregious abandonment of his prior defenses of the Senate filibuster, his lies about the situation at the border, his kicking the can down the road again on Afghanistan, his effort to wave away the existence of the Republican Party, and his effort to embrace transparency while flatly telling reporters that they would see border facilities only when he felt he had improved their conditions. And that’s before you even get to him claiming that Republican voting bills would dwarf Jim Crow. But …