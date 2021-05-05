We have a feature talking about minor personal stuff at the end of The Editors podcast. In the latest episode, I mentioned that I had been at a McDonald’s over the weekend and meant to order the special Carmel Brownie McFlurry going through the drive-thru, but I forgot at the end of my order. As soon as I realized my mistake, I was filled with regret and considered driving through the usually long drive-thru line again, but let it drop and have been regretting it ever since. Phil Klein mentioned that he, too, had wanted to order this McFlurry but got diverted, and a listener texted soon after the episode posted saying the same thing. My fear is that this special one-time McFlurry will be gone by the time I make it back to McDonald’s, and I will have completely missed out.
The McFlurry Everyone Wants
Recommended
The Latest
