The Corner

Politics & Policy

The Media Take Trump’s George Floyd Comments Completely out of Context

By

This morning, a slew of big-name reporters — including the New York Timess Peter Baker and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins — claimed, or led you to believe, that Donald Trump said he hoped George Floyd was looking down on America cheering on its excellent new job numbers. A bunch of outlets ran with the story. Trusting the reporting, I assumed the president, as is his wont, said something absurd or offensive to undermine his own good fortune.

The full video of the comment, however, shows an entirely different context. Trump is speaking about the police’s and National Guard’s efforts to maintain peace in cities, and the importance of meting out “equal justice under the law,” which “must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed.” It’s from this perspective he says he hopes “George” is looking down at us.

Comments

Now, you can argue with Trump’s contention about law enforcement acting properly, but it is reasonable for him to bring up Floyd in the context of policing.

Do the press corps not have enough Trump material to work with? Because it’s difficult to believe that this sort of thing happens — always skewed in the same direction, by the same people — by accident.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Them Destroy the Country

By
I   don’t come to you with tidings of joy. If you aren’t alarmed by what’s happening to the country, you haven’t been paying attention. I don’t simply mean the sickening violence. I mean the campaign to excuse it and normalize it by the media establishment and the intellectual elite. It’s ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Them Destroy the Country

By
I   don’t come to you with tidings of joy. If you aren’t alarmed by what’s happening to the country, you haven’t been paying attention. I don’t simply mean the sickening violence. I mean the campaign to excuse it and normalize it by the media establishment and the intellectual elite. It’s ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More