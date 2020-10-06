The Minefield of Gender Politics

An open letter released today and signed by 21 scholars and public writers calls on the Pulitzer Prize Board to rescind the Prize for Commentary awarded to Nikole Hannah-Jones for her lead essay in “The 1619 Project.” The letter is posted at the website of the National Association of Scholars here. (I am one ...
In 1932, Supreme Court justice Louis Brandeis famously called the states “laboratories of democracy.” Different states can test out different policies, and they can learn from each other. That proved true in 2020. Governors in different states responded to the COVID-19 pandemic at different times and in ...
Former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton's "plan" to tie the Trump campaign to Russia as a means of distracting the public from her private email server scandal before the 2016 election, according to newly declassified documents.
Director of National Intelligence John ...
Once it was announced that President Trump had COVID-19, the media almost immediately talked of all the people in the “Trump orbit” who fell ill from COVID-19 — including many on his staff, U.S. senators, and at least three White House reporters.
The surreal subtext was not that the toxic Trump had been ...
Hillary Clinton personally signed off on the Russiagate farce to distract attention from her email scandal, according to a Russian intelligence analysis that was obtained by U.S. intelligence agencies in July 2016.
That is the bombshell allegation that National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe has just ...
My colleague Jack Butler, born in the Clinton Administration but steeped in the cultural tastes of Gen X or even Baby Boomers, looks at the new RS list and gently questions its taste. Rolling Stone meant a lot to me back in the 1980s but Jack's post reminded me I hadn't even bothered to check out the new list, ...
The indispensable Ed Whelan wrote not one, not two, not three, but four Bench Memos last week about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s views on stare decisis, the legal principle compelling judges to adhere to precedent. Whelan’s posts were mostly written as rejoinders to hysterical critics of Barrett who accused her ...
The Supreme Court fight of the century is, so far, a fizzle.
The ratio of progressive outrage over the nomination of federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to supposed reasons that the U.S. Senate shouldn’t confirm her is completely out of whack -- there’s a surfeit of the former and almost none of the ...
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ...
