‘The Most Righteous of All the Possessors of the Right Stuff’

Sixty-one combat missions. Shot down over occupied France. Yelled at Eisenhower until he agreed to let him go back and fight some more. Countless flights in experimental aircraft. First man to break the sound barrier. Died of old age at 97. R.I.P. Chuck Yeager, American bad-ass.
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against Michael Flynn as moot following President Trump's pardon of his former national security adviser last month. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the D.C. District Court cautioned that dropping the case does not mean that Flynn is guiltless and said he would ... Read More
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against Michael Flynn as moot following President Trump's pardon of his former national security adviser last month. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the D.C. District Court cautioned that dropping the case does not mean that Flynn is guiltless and said he would ... Read More
The federal “safe harbor” date for state certification of presidential-election results is Tuesday. As Jim Geraghty explains, this means that, as far as the federal government is concerned, a state’s certification of its result is deemed conclusive. That may not be quite as conclusive as it sounds. There ... Read More
The federal “safe harbor” date for state certification of presidential-election results is Tuesday. As Jim Geraghty explains, this means that, as far as the federal government is concerned, a state’s certification of its result is deemed conclusive. That may not be quite as conclusive as it sounds. There ... Read More
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
In a peremptory decision that should come as no surprise -- Senator Ted Cruz’s trumpeting of the case notwithstanding -- the Supreme Court has rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to undo the commonwealth’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden as winner of its 20 electoral votes. As Politico ... Read More
In a peremptory decision that should come as no surprise -- Senator Ted Cruz’s trumpeting of the case notwithstanding -- the Supreme Court has rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to undo the commonwealth’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden as winner of its 20 electoral votes. As Politico ... Read More
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
The White House is pushing Senate Republicans to include $600 direct payments to Americans as part of a new round of coronavirus relief legislation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. President Trump has expressed support for direct payments of as much as $2,000, one person with knowledge of the matter ... Read More
The White House is pushing Senate Republicans to include $600 direct payments to Americans as part of a new round of coronavirus relief legislation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. President Trump has expressed support for direct payments of as much as $2,000, one person with knowledge of the matter ... Read More
As our Mairead McArdle reported Friday, the House voted to decriminalize marijuana. The bill was overwhelmingly supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans. It is said to be more of a gesture than anything else: The Republican-controlled Senate will not only refuse to consider it before this Congress ends ... Read More
As our Mairead McArdle reported Friday, the House voted to decriminalize marijuana. The bill was overwhelmingly supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans. It is said to be more of a gesture than anything else: The Republican-controlled Senate will not only refuse to consider it before this Congress ends ... Read More
Imagine Commissioner Gordon’s face getting ripped off by Batman and you’ll have some sense of what has just happened at the most accomplished movie studio in the world. Warner Brothers, in historical terms the leading Hollywood studio, has over the course of many corporate restructurings maintained its ... Read More
Imagine Commissioner Gordon’s face getting ripped off by Batman and you’ll have some sense of what has just happened at the most accomplished movie studio in the world. Warner Brothers, in historical terms the leading Hollywood studio, has over the course of many corporate restructurings maintained its ... Read More
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, politics, and the odds of near-term nuclear annihilation. To subscribe to “The Tuesday,” which all the cool kids are doing these days, follow this link. Headlong De-Trumpification, from Paris to Tehran It is clear that ... Read More
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, politics, and the odds of near-term nuclear annihilation. To subscribe to “The Tuesday,” which all the cool kids are doing these days, follow this link. Headlong De-Trumpification, from Paris to Tehran It is clear that ... Read More
Tweets by the Arizona Republican Party calling on people give their lives to support President Trump’s attempts to contest the 2020 election sparked backlash on Tuesday. The @AZGOP Twitter retweeted a post by Ali Akbar, a national organizer for “Stop the Steal,” saying, “I am willing to give my life ... Read More
Tweets by the Arizona Republican Party calling on people give their lives to support President Trump’s attempts to contest the 2020 election sparked backlash on Tuesday. The @AZGOP Twitter retweeted a post by Ali Akbar, a national organizer for “Stop the Steal,” saying, “I am willing to give my life ... Read More