‘The Most Righteous of All the Possessors of the Right Stuff’

Sixty-one combat missions. Shot down over occupied France. Yelled at Eisenhower until he agreed to let him go back and fight some more. Countless flights in experimental aircraft. First man to break the sound barrier. Died of old age at 97. R.I.P. Chuck Yeager, American bad-ass.

Education

Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’

By
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Hollywood’s Greatest Studio Trips Up

By
Imagine Commissioner Gordon’s face getting ripped off by Batman and you’ll have some sense of what has just happened at the most accomplished movie studio in the world. Warner Brothers, in historical terms the leading Hollywood studio, has over the course of many corporate restructurings maintained its ... Read More
