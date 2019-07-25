The Corner

Politics & Policy

‘The Mueller Fizzle’

By

I wrote at Politico today about the Mueller testimony:

A lot of attention has been paid to Mueller’s underwhelming performance, which was panned even by Trump critics who had high hopes he could kick-start impeachment with boffo testimony. 

Comments

This was a distorted way to look at Mueller’s role to begin with. It’s not the job of a special counsel, who under the regulations is supposed to act like a typical U.S. attorney, to give a dramatic, passionate, ratings-grabbing TV rendition of his work, so one side in a politically fraught controversy can regain momentum. 

Rather than knocking anyone’s socks off, Mueller’s testimony raised the question whether the special counsel who had been puffed up by so many had really only been presiding over and lending his name to the investigation rather than actively running it.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Why Iran Wants to Get Bombed

By
Rarely has a foreign country seemed so eager to get bombed by the United States as Iran does right now. In its latest provocation, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. It wasn’t a subtle operation. Revolutionary Guard forces rappelled onto the tanker from a helicopter, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The White Ghetto

By
Editor's Note: In celebration of Kevin D. Williamson’s newest book, The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics, National Review is republishing some of our favorites of his from the past ten years. This article originally appeared in the December 16, 2013, issue of National ... Read More