The National Media Only Scrutinize Vaccine Distribution in a Few States

CNN is quite proud of its correspondent, Rosa Flores, for getting into a “heated exchange” with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. It is allegedly outrageous that senior citizens are waiting “hours and hours, even overnight” to receive the vaccine, and that a state website designed to let seniors make appointments keeps crashing.

DeSantis quickly responded that high demand was the root of the problem, and Flores grew irritated, contending DeSantis interrupted her before she could finish asking the question. Then the Florida governor grew irritated, contending Flores wanted to give a speech and ask multiple questions. DeSantis went on to say that …