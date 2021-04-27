The Corner

The New Electoral Map Is George W. Bush’s Revenge

By
U.S. President George W. Bush attends a Bush/Cheney 2004 fundraiser reception. (REUTERS/Larry Downing )

The new map unveiled yesterday of the House of Representatives and the Electoral College has many implications for American politics in the coming decade. It will be used to conduct the presidential elections of 2024 and 2028. Looking back at the past six presidential elections since 2000, which candidate would have benefited the most from the new map? George W. Bush.

Here is Bush’s 2000 coalition of states on the 2024 map (all maps via 270toWin):

That 289–249 victory is much more comfortable than the 271–266 nailbiter Bush claimed at the time, a gain of +18 electoral votes. Not only does Bush

