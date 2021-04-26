The New House and Electoral College Are Bad News for the Midwest and California

The Census Bureau this afternoon released the state-by-state population figures from the 2020 census that will be used to determine the new number of seats in the House of Representatives, and with it, the Electoral College. Let’s look at some winners and losers.

Winner: American democracy. There were real fears that the Census numbers would come in too late to be practically applied to draw new district lines in the House, which could have set off all manner of trouble. Fortunately, while the time frame is a bit more compressed than usual, there should be ample time for states to draw …