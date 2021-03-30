The New York Times Calls Mike Pompeo a Partisan Former Secretary of State, Forgets John Kerry (and Others)

“Mike Pompeo,” writes the New York Times, “is emerging as the most outspoken critic of President Biden among former top Trump officials, ignoring, much as he did in office, the custom that current and former secretaries of state avoid the appearance of political partisanship.”

This is complete revisionism.

For starters, let’s remember that as former secretary of state John Kerry met with Iranian officials in back-channel talks to undermine a sitting administration’s efforts in the Middle East and also reportedly told the Palestinian leader to “hold on and be strong,” and not “yield to [Trump’s] demands.” In those instances, there was more …