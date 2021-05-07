The NHL’s Fighting Problem 

I don’t agree with everything in this Slate piece on how the NHL handled Tom Wilson of my beloved Caps sucker-punching a Rangers player, but it’s broadly correct — hockey is an incredibly compelling game without fights (witness the Olympics, or high-stakes NHL games when neither team wants to risk unnecessary penalties), and the NHL could easily stamp them out if it wanted to.
