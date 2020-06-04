The NHS Quietly Changes Its Guidance for Gender Dysphoric Children

James Kirkup has observed how Britain’s National Health Service have quietly changed their guidance for gender dysphoric children on their website. Their website used to read that “the effects of treatment with GnRH analogues [hormone treatment] are considered to be fully reversible.” But as of last week, it reads that “little is known about the long-term side effects of hormone or puberty blockers in children with gender dysphoria,” “it is not known what the psychological effects may be,” and “it’s also not known whether hormone blockers affect the development of the teenage brain or children’s bones.”

Advertisement

How about that?