The Nonsense Claim from NBC News That Biden Has Met His School Goal

In a headline that would make Pravda, North Korean state television, and the DNC blush, NBC News declares, “Biden hits schools goal even as many students still learn remotely.”

This is horsepuckey, although I suppose the first question is just what Biden’s school goal was. Biden originally promised, “A majority of our schools can be opened by the end of my first 100 days.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki later circled back to emphasize that a school being open for classes one day a week would qualify as “opened.” And then Biden said in a subsequent interview he meant five …