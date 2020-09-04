The Not So Illuminating Lumina Foundation

The Corner

Perhaps the biggest backer of the “college for everyone” movement is the Lumina Foundation. It spends lots of money pushing the notion that what’s holding America back is the fact that a lot of people don’t earn any educational credentials past high school. We’d be much better off if only we had more “attainment.”

Despite their efforts, there is a noticeable trend in the opposite direction. Fewer Americans are choosing college.

In today’s Martin Center article, Erik Gilbert takes a look at what Lumina is up to.

Gilbert writes:

Boasting a $1.4 billion endowment, it seeks to take us to a point where 60 percent of Americans have a post-secondary credential of some sort by 2025. That would mean a 10 percent increase in the number of working-age Americans who have finished some sort of degree. (President Obama announced his determination to reach those goals early in his administration.) That is music to the ears of financially strapped colleges, but how this benefits those additional 20 million students is less certain.

The Foundation advocates dramatic action to raise our college percentage because the country supposedly needs “more talent.” Gilbert is skeptical of this, and even more skeptical that formal education past high school is the best way to develop talent anyway.

To whatever extent we follow Lumina’s advice, the beneficiaries, Gilbert thinks, won’t so much be students as the educational providers. He concludes, “As much as the Lumina Foundation talks about ‘learners,’ the main beneficiaries of its agenda will be people like me who work in and around universities and not the ‘learners.’”

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

NR PLUS Elections

How They Lost

By
We have two months until Election Day. And ever since the national conventions, the campaigns have been in high gear. But the polls aren’t moving. Absent a military intervention from beyond our borders, or further natural disasters, we likely know everything necessary about our two contentious political parties ... Read More
U.S.

The Lives of the Martyrs

By
Left-wing militias are crisscrossing the country executing a “coordinated attack on law enforcement, on public property, and on private property,” says Attorney General Bill Barr. “And that can’t be tolerated.” Nonsense. Of course it can be tolerated. It is being tolerated. Bill Barr is tolerating it ... Read More
Immigration

Immigration: Numbers Are of the Essence

By
Immigration was not a major theme of the recent Republican convention, but there was one sentence that caught my attention. In his speech on the first day of the event, Donald Trump Jr. said, “If Democrats really wanted to help minorities and underserved communities . . . they’d limit immigration to protect ... Read More
U.S.

Why Joe Biden Really Went to Wisconsin

By
Joe Biden really didn’t seem to want to visit Wisconsin. Just two weeks ago, his campaign decided that it was simply too dangerous to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in Milwaukee. If it were up to Biden, he wouldn’t have visited Kenosha and might not have even left his basement. He ... Read More
