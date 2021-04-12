White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 22, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The good news is the Biden administration has, in the words of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, convinced Mexico to “maintain 10,000 troops at its southern border, resulting in twice as many daily migrant interdictions. Guatemala surged 1,500 police and military personnel to its southern border with Honduras and agreed to set up 12 checkpoints along the migratory route. Honduras surged 7,000 police and military to disperse a large contingent of migrants.”

The amazingly ironic news is that the the Biden administration has gotten three countries to deploy military troops to their borders to prevent migrants from crossing them, and is applauding the use of thousands of police officers and military to “disperse a large contingent of migrants.” Psaki added, “the objective is to make it more difficult to make the journey and make crossing the borders more — more difficult.”

The thing is, if Joe Biden and his administration really want to make the journey and make crossing the borders more difficult… maybe they should rescind the executive order that paused all work on each construction project on the southern border wall, and restart certain wall construction projects to fill the gaps, as certain figures in the administration are reportedly contemplating?