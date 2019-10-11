The Corner

Politics & Policy

The Office for Civil Rights Was Abominable — and Still Is Dangerous

By

Federal agencies are prone to politicization and that’s especially true where they wield power that can advance some aspect of the “progressive” agenda. The Department of Education has been a leftist tool since Jimmy Carter pushed for its creation. Under Obama, the Department’s Office for Civil Rights was egregiously political, using and abusing regulatory powers to impose a host of mandates on colleges and universities subject to federal control. (Only the very few schools that refuse federal student aid money are free of the Department’s reach.)

In today’s Martin Center article, Kursat Christoff Pekgoz and James Moore detail the OCR’s leftist offensive under Obama. They liken it to the Ministry of Love in Orwell’s 1984: “This agency was so devoted to its ideological mission that it never presented its unconstitutional rules to the American public to consult their opinion, considered itself to be a superior alternative to the criminal justice system, granted itself universal jurisdiction, threatened many colleges with financial death unless they punished constitutionally protected speech, sought to abolish the ‘reasonable person’ standard, and created a class of imitative bureaucrats in academic institutions to perpetuate an industry of victimhood.”

Pekgoz did an analysis of all the OCR’s resolution letters between 2011 and 2019 and found that they overwhelmingly favored female complainants. Supporting the “women are victims” ideology suited the Obama administration and the OCR was gung-ho.

Comments

Okay, but the Obama years are behind us. Unfortunately, the authors report, the current OCR has not done a complete about-face. And we must always keep in mind that with another Democratic administration, we’d get a new infusion of leftist zealots in the Education Department.

Pekgoz and Moore conclude, “Unsurprisingly, some politicians want to abolish the entire Department of Education. Representative Thomas Massie has introduced a bill to do just that. While we cannot predict whether the Department will ever be abolished, we must never cease our vigilance against our very own Ministry of Love.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

Film & TV

Make Satan Great Again

By
Joker is a fine little movie if an ultimately unsatisfying one. It is an experiment of a sort, making a comic-book origin-story film in the style of the self-consciously heavy neo-noir American films of the 1970s — the Expanded Scorsese Cinematic Universe, basically. But Murray Franklin, the Carsonesque ... Read More
White House

Anti-Trump Psychodrama 10.0?

By
What do the Kavanaugh hearings, Jussie Smollett, the Covington kids, the Mueller investigation, and now the Trump phone call all have in common? Staged melodrama, media collusion hysteria, progressive demands that justice be served immediately, promises of walls-are-closing-in blockbuster revelations from new ... Read More
Economy & Business

Woke Capital Has Exposed Itself

By
For more than four years — from the opening moments of the rise of so-called woke capital — conservatives have been yelling about the blatant, obvious hypocrisy of the entire activist corporate enterprise. The same companies that imposed or threatened economic sanctions against such states as Indiana, North ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Is Ben Sasse Thinking?

By
Ben Sasse is very apologetic and carrying three cold cans of Bud Light when he enters the Senate office room where I’ve been waiting to interview him. “I’m embarrassed,” Sasse says as he hands a can to me and one to his communications director, James Wegmann. “My dad would beat my ass. I’m 67 minutes ... Read More
U.S.

The Senate GOP’s No-Win Scenario

By
In response to news reports over the weekend that at least one additional administration whistleblower has come forward to say what he or she knows about President Trump’s Ukrainian schemes, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “I’ve seen this movie before — with Brett Kavanaugh. More and more ... Read More