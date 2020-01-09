The Ongoing Decline of Tax Enforcement

The Corner

The IRS audited just 0.45 percent of individual tax returns last year. That was below its target of 0.5 percent, down about half from a decade ago, and an approximately 40-year low.

Some conservatives will cheer this development. No one likes being audited, and indeed the decline is largely attributable to Republican-led cuts to the IRS’s budget.

But as I detailed in a piece back in November, there are serious downsides to failing to prevent tax evasion, which currently amounts to hundreds of billions of dollars a year in the U.S. Poor tax enforcement undermines the rule of law, keeps tax rates higher than they’d need to be if everyone actually paid what they owed, and gives a de facto tax credit for dishonesty.

According to the study that occasioned my piece, a combination of increased auditing, technological improvements, and stronger reporting requirements could raise a trillion dollars over ten years. That seems like a no-brainer, whether you think that money should go to tax cuts, deficit reduction, or new social spending.

