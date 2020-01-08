The Corner

The ‘Ongoing Threat to Our National Security’ That Can Apparently Wait a While

House speaker Nancy Pelosi, December 5, discussing the impeachment of President Trump: “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty.”

Pelosi, December 18: “It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy.”

The House voted in favor of two articles of impeachment against President Trump on December 19, nearly three weeks ago.

The news late last night: “Pelosi signaled late Tuesday that she would not transmit the two articles of impeachment — for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — centered on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine until McConnell unveils a resolution laying out the proposed rules of a trial.”

Congress must act now, the president is an ongoing threat to American national security and the integrity of our elections . . . but there’s no particular rush to start the Senate trial.

NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
