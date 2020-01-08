The ‘Ongoing Threat to Our National Security’ That Can Apparently Wait a While

House speaker Nancy Pelosi, December 5, discussing the impeachment of President Trump: “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty.”

Pelosi, December 18: “It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy.”

The House voted in favor of two articles of impeachment against President Trump on December 19, nearly three weeks ago.

The news late last night: “Pelosi signaled late Tuesday that she would not transmit the two articles of impeachment — for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — centered on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine until McConnell unveils a resolution laying out the proposed rules of a trial.”

Congress must act now, the president is an ongoing threat to American national security and the integrity of our elections . . . but there’s no particular rush to start the Senate trial.