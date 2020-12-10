The Corner

Law & the Courts

The Only Good Conservative . . .

By

. . . is a dead conservative.

This is a funny little journalistic genre unto itself. The people who hated — who positively despised — William F. Buckley while he was alive, who called him a Nazi and a fascist, now hold him up as an example of urbanity and civility that indicts contemporary conservatives.

The people who denounced Ronald Reagan as a dunce and a warmonger now repeat stories (untrue stories) about how he and Tip O’Neill were buddy-buddy off the clock.

And now, from Slate: “The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Would Be Too Extreme for Scalia.” Of course, Jacob Finkel insists that Antonin Scalia’s “textualism” — the belief that judges have to deal with what the law actually says — is “radical,” but that the current justices are offering a radicalism that is “even more radical.”

What’s more radical than radical?

At issue is the question of whether a badly written (by all accounts) statute limiting the use of certain outmoded technology in telemarketing can be salvaged through a less strict reading of its language or whether Congress will be obliged to fix the law itself.

Which is to say, one possible outcome is that lawmakers may be asked to make some law: You know, right-wing radicalism.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Feds, States Sue to Break Up Facebook

By
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, which, if successful, could lead to the first court-ordered breakup of a U.S. corporation in a decade. The lawsuit claims that Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive practices and attempted to ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Feds, States Sue to Break Up Facebook

By
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, which, if successful, could lead to the first court-ordered breakup of a U.S. corporation in a decade. The lawsuit claims that Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive practices and attempted to ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Still Waiting for the Kraken . . .

By
All 50 states have certified their election results and determined the electors who will vote when the Electoral College meets Monday. The “safe harbor” deadline passed on Tuesday. We will learn if there will be any “rogue electors” who write in the candidate they personally prefer instead of the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Still Waiting for the Kraken . . .

By
All 50 states have certified their election results and determined the electors who will vote when the Electoral College meets Monday. The “safe harbor” deadline passed on Tuesday. We will learn if there will be any “rogue electors” who write in the candidate they personally prefer instead of the ... Read More