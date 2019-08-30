Wise words from ACSH’s Josh Bloom on the opioid shakedown:

Once this mess is in the rearview mirror and Americans have moved on the next drug of choice (and they always do), the results will be predictable:

+ A bunch of rich lawyers

+ States grabbing what they can and spending it on . . . who knows.

+ Good luck trying to find a company insane enough to manufacture opioids.

+ Good luck trying to find a doctor who is brave enough to write prescriptions for the opioids that won’t be available.

+ Wait until you see what the pills cost, assuming you can get them at all.