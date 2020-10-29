The Other Side of the Gender Gap

The Corner

Having noted in this post that 1988 was the last time a majority of American women voted for a Republican presidential candidate, I got to wondering when the last time a majority of American men had voted for a Democratic presidential candidate. I thought it might have been 2008, during the Obama/financial crisis blowout, but it turns out (according to the exit polls) that Barack Obama got a narrow plurality. Bill Clinton got a plurality in his first run, too. The last time a Democrat won most male voters was all the way back in 1976.

