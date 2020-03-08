The Corner

Health Care

The Over/Under Reaction to the Coronavirus 

By

I suspect we are both over- and underreacting to the coronavirus. People fleeing air travel, and not just to hot spots, but to everywhere, seems entirely unwarranted. I’ve followed the coronavirus news pretty closely, and I don’t recall reading about any case where anyone has been suspected of getting it by taking an ordinary domestic flight somewhere. On the other hand, we are probably underreacting in terms of the medical system in areas affected by the outbreak. The Chinese reworked their medical system on the fly, doing more online medicine to keep people out of doctor’s offices, fashioning special fever clinics for people thought to possibly have the virus, doing rapid CT scans and testing, holding people in the clinic until their test results were known (about four hours later) so they wouldn’t be out in the community if possibly infected, and then isolating or hospitalizing them if they were positive. I’m obviously not an expert in any of this, but some more rigorous effort along these lines in affected areas would seem advisable if we are going to squelch the virus before it causes major disruptions.

Regarding such disruptions, this ominous Scott Gottlieb thread suggests they are on the way:

Comments

 

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Music

Good Times, Good Tunes

By
Ja’Net DuBois was an actress on Good Times, the ’70s sitcom. So her face was known across the nation. But her voice may be better known in the long run -- because she sings “Movin’ On Up,” the Jeffersons theme song. She co-wrote it, too, with Jeff Barry. I discuss her on my new episode of Music for a ... Read More
Music

Good Times, Good Tunes

By
Ja’Net DuBois was an actress on Good Times, the ’70s sitcom. So her face was known across the nation. But her voice may be better known in the long run -- because she sings “Movin’ On Up,” the Jeffersons theme song. She co-wrote it, too, with Jeff Barry. I discuss her on my new episode of Music for a ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Trial by Humiliation

By
I wrote pretty dismissively of Biden’s comeback the other day, but there’s one thing I wanted to come back to. It’s a pretty nice life being a successful politician, which Biden, a senator for decades and then the vice president, has been. You get driven around. You have a staff and an entourage. Reporters ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Trial by Humiliation

By
I wrote pretty dismissively of Biden’s comeback the other day, but there’s one thing I wanted to come back to. It’s a pretty nice life being a successful politician, which Biden, a senator for decades and then the vice president, has been. You get driven around. You have a staff and an entourage. Reporters ... Read More