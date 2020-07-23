The Paranoid Style Gets More Paranoid

You don’t have to support how the feds are going about protecting the courthouse in Portland to think that the prevalent belief on the center-left that it’s a preview of an attempt to steal the election is absolutely bonkers.

Here’s former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe:

You think these DHS agents won’t be ordered by Trump to deploy to polling locations, early voting centers and perhaps even county election offices where vote by mail ballots are being counted? — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) July 20, 2020

And Jon Heilemann the other day:

MSNBC’s @jheil on Trump sending federal police into Portland: a “trial run” for using “force” to “steal this election” pic.twitter.com/oGqnJpi1A8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 21, 2020

And this morning: