The Corner

Politics & Policy

The Paranoid Style Gets More Paranoid

By

You don’t have to support how the feds are going about protecting the courthouse in Portland to think that the prevalent belief on the center-left that it’s a preview of an attempt to steal the election is absolutely bonkers.

Here’s former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe:

And Jon Heilemann the other day:

 

And this morning:

Comments

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More