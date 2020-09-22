The Corner

The People of Praise Distraction

Reuters is out with a story about a mostly Catholic group to which Judge Barrett reportedly belongs, the People of Praise. Reporter Daniel Trotta notes that one woman who left the organization in 1984 thinks it is an “abusive cult,” and apparently is hostile as well to her husband at the time and to other religious groups they joined. Trotta also finds a scholar who says it’s not a cult, but it is “very conservative.” Trotta himself characterizes it as “ultraconservative.”

And that’s it. There’s not a lot here, and what is here is open to question. If it really were that very ultraconservative, for example, I doubt Pope Francis would have named one of its members the auxiliary bishop of Portland.

Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More
Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
