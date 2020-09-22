The People of Praise Distraction

Reuters is out with a story about a mostly Catholic group to which Judge Barrett reportedly belongs, the People of Praise. Reporter Daniel Trotta notes that one woman who left the organization in 1984 thinks it is an “abusive cult,” and apparently is hostile as well to her husband at the time and to other religious groups they joined. Trotta also finds a scholar who says it’s not a cult, but it is “very conservative.” Trotta himself characterizes it as “ultraconservative.”

And that’s it. There’s not a lot here, and what is here is open to question. If it really were that very ultraconservative, for example, I doubt Pope Francis would have named one of its members the auxiliary bishop of Portland.