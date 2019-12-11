The Corner

Culture

The Person Who Most Influenced the News in 2019 Was . . .

By
Greta Thunberg speaks at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit, September 23, 2019. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Time magazine selecting juvenile climate-change activist Greta Thunberg as the publication’s “Person of the Year” is not surprising.

But it is surprising to see the Washington Post‘s Jen Rubin grumbling about the selection, contending it is “preposterous to assert that Thunberg had a unique, transformative impact on public opinion in a way no other person has.”

Rubin writes she would have preferred the Hong Kong protesters, the whistleblower who set the impeachment process in motion, or House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

If the criteria is simply which figure had the greatest impact on the news in the past year, every year the President of the United States qualifies, and other world leaders like North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian president Vladimir Putin often shape world events, year in, year out.

Past selections like Hitler, Stalin, and the Ayatollah show the magazine’s newsmaker of the year may be a villain. By that criteria, surely Jeffrey Epstein qualifies as a monster who inadvertently revealed to the public a deep and far-reaching corruption among the wealthy and powerful. Perhaps no figure loomed larger in American politics in 2019 — or surprised us more — than special counsel Robert Mueller. The news around him disappointed Democrats, but that does not make it any less consequential.

Comments

But if you want to pick the figure who had the wildest and most unexpectedly consequential year, how about Volodymyr Zelensky? At this time last year he was just a comedian and television star, then he was elected president of a country fighting off an invasion by Russia, and now he is a central figure in the impeachment of an American president.

Or, if Time just wanted to sell a lot of copies, they could have just picked Baby Yoda.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More