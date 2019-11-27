The Corner

The Perverse Effects of Media Regulation

The FCC moved to get rid of some outdated rules in 2017. But as my Bloomberg Opinion column details, they’re still forcing newspapers to slash production today:

Local news is in steep decline. A recent report from Pen America finds that the U.S. has lost more than 1,800 newspapers since 2004. The consequences include a decline in civic engagement and an increase in corruption. The report mentions how government officials in Bell, California, a city without a newspaper, were able to get rid of caps on their salaries and loot the public treasury.

The report offers recommendations for philanthropists, tech companies, news outlets, governments and consumers who want to reverse the trend. But it cautions that there is no panacea. One of its ideas, though, may inadvertently move in the wrong direction. . . .

