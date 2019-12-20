The Corner

Politics & Policy

The Politics of SALT

By
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Before skipping town on Thursday afternoon, the House of Representatives passed a bill to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local income taxes (SALT) that may be deducted from income for federal tax purposes.

The cap, which was imposed with the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, would be raised in 2019 and eliminated in 2020 and 2021. The bill would also raise the top tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent for six years in order to pay for two years of eliminating the cap.

Comments

The measure passed 218–206, but there were more Democratic defectors than GOP supporters. The five Republicans who supported it were all from high-tax districts in New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania, while the 16 Democrats mostly represented states with a low cost of living (such as Oklahoma or Utah) or states that don’t levy an income tax (such as Nevada or New Hampshire). A few staunch left-wingers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, also opposed the measure. 

The bill won’t go anywhere in the Republican Senate in 2020, and the number of Democratic defections suggest that whatever SALT relief a unified Democratic Congress might pass in the future would be more limited than what the House passed on Thursday.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More