Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the oddities of the upcoming impeachment in the Senate, and the filibuster debate. Listen below, or subscribe to this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
The Corner
‘The Post-Presidential Twilight Zone’
The Latest
A Reply to the Federalist on Impeachment and Mob Rule
The argument for Trump’s acquittal is, in essence, the argument of nihilism and despair.
Romney Dismisses Republican Claim that Impeachment Would Be 'Divisive'
He was the only GOP senator to vote in favor of conviction during Trump's previous impeachment trial.
NRPLUS Conference Call with Rich Lowry and John Bolton
Former U.N. ambassador John Bolton and Rich Lowry discuss the second impeachment of Donald Trump and the Biden foreign-policy plan.
New Poll: Most Americans Support Abortion Restrictions
Even respondents who call themselves ‘pro-choice’ tend to want significant legal protections for unborn children.
NASDAQ Head Calls on Regulators to 'Manage the Situation' after Redditors Drive Up Gamestop Stock
Melvin Capital was forced to receive a $2.75 billion cash infusion from fellow hedge funds Citadel and Point72 Capital Management to cover their losses.
Tom Cotton Calls for National Guard to Be Sent Home
‘With the inauguration complete and threats receding, now it’s time, yes, to send home the troops,’ Cotton wrote in an op-ed.