The Postwar and the Prewar

Michael Brendan Dougherty writes:

In response to a column about those of us who have qualms about the explosion of service work, Kevin implies factory work is just miserable and no one wants it.

I wrote no such thing. I wrote that people can choose what kind of work they want to do, and what kind of services they want to consume, without any help from Michael.

Michael writes that it is expensive to live in the Greater New York City area. It is, as I remember. If Michael or Tucker Carlson or any of our other stouthearted defenders of the “Real America” are ready to move to it, I’ll hook them up with a great deal on a place in Levelland. Real America as far as you can point your hand.

 

