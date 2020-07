I recently ran across this while doing some research for another column, and I suppose I must have mentioned this before, but I am very entertained by the fact that Slate has an article headlined “Never Trumpers for Trump: How Trump’s conservative critics became wingmen for the president’s supporters,” and it is about . . . me.

“Never Trumpers for Trump” is precisely correct, except for the “Never Trumper” part and the “for Trump” part.